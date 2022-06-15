Three-star WR Ayden Greene details his recent pledge to Cincinnati
Luke Fickell and Cincinnati have a ton of momentum on their side. Fresh off a 13-1 campaign and an appearance in College Football Playoff, the Bearcats are also riding a wave of recruiting success ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news