Three-Star Rohan Davy On Board With Bearcats

Cincinnati added another piece to its class of 2022 puzzle Sunday afternoon.

St. John's College High (DC) three-star linebacker Rohan Davy announced his commitment to the Bearcats. He chose them out of more than a dozen scholarship offers, including Maryland, NC State and Pittsburgh.

"“That’s a great school, an awesome school,” he previously told BearcatReport.com. “The campus is beautiful and I love how the stadium is in the heart of the school. Also, the Cincinnati fanbase, I’ve gotta love ‘em.”

Davy visited UC's campus nearly two weeks ago for two days. It was his second time visiting the Bearcats, following his stop for their Jan. 29 junior day.

Davy, who was recruited primarily by assistant coach Colin Hitschler, is Cincinnati's sixth commitment for the 2023 recruiting class.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Davy and his decision.