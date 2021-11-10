Three-Star QB Richesson On Board With UC

Cincinnati has its quarterback for the 2022 recruiting class.

On Wednesday morning, Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) three-star quarterback Luther Richesson announced he's committed to play for and attend Cincinnati. Richesson chose the Bearcats over offers from Michigan State, Vanderbilt, Appalachian State and Central Michigan.

Richesson made a pair visits to Clifton, including for the first recruiting weekend in June, Cincinnati's dubbed 'Midnight Madness.' He was back on campus this past weekend on an official visit, for the Bearcats' game against Tulsa. Richesson was recruited primarily by assistant coach Gino Guidugli.

