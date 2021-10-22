Three-Star LB's Interest In UC Growing
The scholarship offers and visits keep coming. For Mount Juliet (Tenn.) three-star linebacker Ethan Crisp. He now counts 13 offers and so far this season, he’s taken in six games in-person. Crisp ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news