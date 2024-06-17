It turns out, Oscar Smith (Va.) three-star cornerback Jahmari DeLoatch didn't need his planned third official visit.

On Monday afternoon, DeLoatch announced he's committed to Cincinnati. He officially visited the Bearcats over the weekend.

"I feel like they can benefit me in lots of ways, depending on what I wanna do,” DeLoatch previously told BearcatReport.com. “When it comes to football, I’ll be good. But it depends on what I do. Outside of football, I’d feel comfortable there."

DeLoatch chose Cincinnati over his other finalists, Virginia Tech and Wake Forest. He officially visited the Hokies June 7 and has now cancelled his planned trip this coming weekend with the Demon Deacons.

DeLoatch was recruited primarily by assistant coach Kerry Coombs, whom he'd established a good bond with.

"It’s his history, his personality," DeLoatch previously told BearcatReport.com. "He’s a great coach who’s always energetic. And he sugarcoats nothing. He’ll give it to you straight forward.”

The commitment of DeLoatch gives the Bearcats 15 commitments in the 2025 class. With a 5.7 rating, he's currently their highest-ranked in the class. DeLoatch is also their second commitment of the day, joining linebacker Terrell Holcomb and third in two days, as offensive lineman Jahari Medlock gave his pledge on Sunday.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on DeLoatch's decision and what it means for the Bearcats.