BearcatReport - Three-Star Cincear Lewis Commits To Bearcats

Cincinnati has another pledge for the class of 2022.

Kalamazoo Central (Mich.) three-star safety Cincear Lewis announced via Instagram that he's decided to commit to the Bearcats. His pledge is No. 11 in the class for Cincinnati.

Lewis chose the Bearcats out of a scholarship offer list that also included Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia, Syracuse and Boston College. He was recruited primarily by special teams coordinator Brian Mason.

“A winning program, a program that develops their players a lot,” Lewis previously told Rivals.com.

