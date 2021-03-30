BearcatReport - Three-Point Stance: Vanilla programs, competitive rivalries, Cincinnati

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with a look at vanilla Power Five programs, an amazing stat about the Tennessee - Vanderbilt rivalry and speculation about where the Cincinnati Bearcats would rank in the each Power Five conference.

Last week I focused on the two weakest programs in each Power Five conference over the last 10 years or so. Today, let's look at the vanilla programs. The programs that never truly disappoint, but also rarely break through.

Being a fan of these teams isn’t exciting overall.

Big Ten — Obviously, programs like Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State have had too much overall success in the last decade to be described as vanilla. Northwestern has been way too up and down while Purdue, Minnesota, Illinois, Rutgers and Maryland have been too far down too often. The answer is Iowa. The Hawkeyes have posted the following win totals since 2010: 8, 7, 4, 8, 7, 12, 8, 8, 9, 10 and 6 (COVID shortened). That’s one bad season, one really good season and the rest within 7-10 wins. Impressively vanilla.

SEC — This is a bit harder than any other conference because it’s been dominated by the big names for the most part. Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida have been too good overall and we all know how up and down programs like Arkansas, South Carolina and Vanderbilt have been. The answer? Missouri. Since the Tigers entered the SEC in 2012 they have posted the following win totals: 5, 12, 11, 5, 4, 7, 8, 6 and 5 (COVID season). The 12 and 11 were SEC East title years and 4-8 was down but, overall, Missouri has been pretty consistently vanilla. If you’re vanilla in the SEC, you’re Mizzou.

ACC — Clemson has separated itself from the pack. Florida State started the decade contending for championships and then finished it as a massive disappointment, so the Seminoles are clearly out. Most other programs have been very up and down except for one. Surprisingly, for those of us who were around for their reign of dominance, the Miami Hurricanes have had the most vanilla decade in the ACC. The 'Canes have the following win totals since 2010: 7, 6, 7, 9, 6, 8, 9, 10, 7, 6 and 8. Boston College was a thought but its 2-10 season in 2012 killed that. Virginia Tech was a candidate but started off the decade with 32 wins in the first three seasons. The Miami Hurricanes are vanilla.

Pac-12 — As average as USC has been relative to its standards, the Trojans still had four double-digit winning seasons in the decade. Utah has had three double-digit win seasons while Oregon has the most with five. Washington had three, so the Huskies are out as well. This is going to come down to a program that you think might be a massive underachiever but has been steady and vanilla all decade: Arizona State. Aside from its 2-2 season in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Sun Devils haven't had a season in the last decade with fewer than five wins. Conversely, they’ve had two seasons with 10 wins and the rest has all been massively average.

Big 12 — Oklahoma and Kansas are out for obviously different reasons but somewhere in-between is our vanilla program. This is actually quite easy because of winning seasons from Baylor, TCU, Oklahoma State and, yes, even Texas. It comes down to Kansas State and West Virginia to me and, while it's very close, the Wildcats get the edge.