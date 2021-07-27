Three-Point Stance: Great fits in realignment, QBs, Northwestern

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with a some thoughts on some perfect fits for schools that might want new homes, teams to watch with multiple quarterbacks and continues his look at the Mount Rushmore for schools since 1980 with Northwestern .

Here we are again — conference expansion and realignment led by Texas and Oklahoma heading to the SEC. Where does that leave a few Big 12 teams and how about some Group of Five programs ready to step up? Here are some great fits.

West Virginia — The Mountaineers have always been somewhat miscast in the Big 12, as they're geographical very far removed from the rest of the conference. Throw in their historic rivalry with Pitt, and they just fit way better in the ACC. They should have been part of the previous ACC expansion, to be honest.

Iowa State — Sticking with Big 12 teams looking for new homes, Iowa State to the Big Ten appears like a natural fit. It fits the geographic footprint of the conference, academically it is on par with most of the schools already in the Big Ten and it has built-in rivalries with both Iowa and Nebraska. This is one of the most logical moves possible among all of this potential realignment.

Houston — If the Big 12 is going to undergo a major overhaul with Oklahoma and Texas leaving for the SEC, the Cougars are a natural choice to join the league. They were a member of the SWC for 20 years, and you could argue have been equally or more successful than certain current schools in the conference. This is a big "if" however because the Big 12 is on life support.

Boise State — The Broncos heading to the Pac-12 seems almost inevitable at this point. They've been such a quality program for more than two decades now, routinely outplaying their recruiting rankings and performing very well against superior competition. They would instantly be in the top half of the conference.

Cincinnati — This goes back further than just the Luke Fickell era, but he's taken the program to a whole new level over the past few seasons. Depending on how the dominoes fall, you could see them in the ACC, Big 12, or potentially even the Big Ten.

UCF — This is a natural move for the ACC if it wants to expand as it gives the league yet another team in the state of Florida and one of the bigger and better fan bases in the Group of Five.