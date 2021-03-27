BearcatReport - Thompson Commits To Bearcats

Cincinnati got a bit of good news Saturday afternoon, with another addition for the 2022 recruiting class.

DeSales (OH) three-star linebacker Jonathan Thompson announced via social media he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose them over an offer list that also included East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Marshall and a host of Mid-American Conference schools.

Thompson was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Mike Tressel. The offer from Cincinnati came in October, however, from then-defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman.

