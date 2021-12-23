The top TEs still available in the 2022 class

There is one position heading toward National Signing Day that is essentially closed out, and that is at tight end. If a team did not sign a high-profile 2022 tight end during the Early Signing Period, those in need will have to work overtime searching the country for under-the-radar talents that are looking for a collegiate opportunity. Of the 40 ranked tight ends on Rivals’ board, just two remain uncommitted and one has yet to sign. TOP AVAILABLE: QBs | RBs | WRs

Seeing Bogan open his recruiting process on Dec. 10 was a surprise. Few players in the 2022 class had been committed to one program as long as Bogan was to the Washington Huskies. Making his verbal pledge on Sept. 7, 2020, Bogan made it clear his heart and soul was with Washington over the year-plus timeline of his commitment and reiterated the point during his decommitment announcement on social media. Shortly after backing away from the Huskies, Washington State offered. There are plenty of Pac-12 and Mountain West programs in need of a talent like Bogan. The Lincoln High School standout will be busy taking phone calls and weighing official visit options until Feb. 2.

As receiving targets go in this group of tight ends, Quinton Conley’s hands are upper echelon. A standout on the hardwood as well, Conley uses his body like a post player boxing out smaller defensive backs and high points the ball like going for a rebound. Everything goes into his hands cleanly and his concentration on the reception is top tier. With Pembroke Hill, the Raiders have him on the outside utilizing his big frame. His speed is not at the level of a Power Five receiver yet, which may give some teams pause recruiting him if they are wanting a college ready tight end on Day 1. Offers have come in from regional programs such as Iowa State, Kansas and Nebraska. An official was taken to Kentucky on June 11. Conley is a D-I talent that will improve a college roster next season.

The battle for Danny Lewis’ letter of intent is on. A Sept. 6 commitment to Cincinnati became contested ahead of the Early Signing Period with an offer from Florida dropped on Dec. 10 and Nebraska on Dec. 18. On his journey to becoming a 20-plus offered recruit, the Ragin Cajuns offered Lewis on Jan. 2. That connection with coach Billy Napier’s staff, then at Louisiana, is now paying off at Florida. Lewis is set to officially visit the Gators on Jan. 14. Lewis was part of a Westgate squad (13-2) that wrapped up a 4A Louisiana state championship.

What happens with Trent McGaughey will be another interesting development throughout the month of January. On his way to being among the most sought-after tight ends in the 2022 class at the 40-offer mark, a knee injury during his junior campaign slowed his recruiting process. Posted stats with Conroe High School and game film don’t line up, which may also be limiting his recruiting this winter. The Tigers used McGaughey on the line with a hand in the ground and in the slot, his versatility can help a collegiate squad, but everything depends on the health of his knee. Which way he is leaning and which schools are still actively recruiting him has been on the down low.

