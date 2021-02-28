Defensive back Josh Thompson has amassed an impressive offer sheet but he hasn’t had the opportunity to play his junior season yet and he wasn’t able to take the visits he wanted to last year. Luckily, Washington (D.C.) St. John’s College High’s season will start in a few weeks and Thompson is looking forward to having something new to show the college coaches he’s been staying in contact with.

“I’ve got a lot of good relationships with the cornerbacks coaches at at the schools that are recruiting me," Thompson said. "I’ve done a virtual visit with Stanford. I’m going to get on a Zoom with Pittsburgh and Cincinnati.

“Coach Shaw is a really nice dude at Stanford," he said. "Coach Akina and I were on the Zoom and we talked about his resume. It’s nice. They have a great education out there. I’d like to study psychology.

“I talk to coach Collins and coach Powell at Pittsburgh," said Thompson. "We’re building out relationship. I haven’t been up there but I’ve watched them play. They played a really good game against Boston College.

“I’m getting closer with the Cincinnati coaches," he said. "I’ve watched their defense before. I liked Ahmad Gardner. He’s about my same height and weight and he’s doing really well out there.

“I’m speaking to all my schools a lot right now," Thompson said. "I’m trying to cut down my list sometime in the summer and go on some visits after the dead period is over.”