Published Apr 3, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: UCF II (The Crown)
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
@_JT_Smith

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap DePaul win, preview UCF (The Crown), highlight the players to watch, how would we fix NIL/transfer portal and more.

