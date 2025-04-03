The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: UCF II (The Crown)
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: DePaul (The Crown)
:Video: Bearcats DC Tyson Veidt and QB Brendan Sorsby talk to the media after Spring practice
Sophomore forward Brianna Byars has entered the transfer portal.
Can the Bearcats land a Top 250 player in the 2026 class?
WBB: Bearcats G A'riel Jackson enters transfer portal
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: DePaul (The Crown)
:Video: Bearcats DC Tyson Veidt and QB Brendan Sorsby talk to the media after Spring practice
Sophomore forward Brianna Byars has entered the transfer portal.