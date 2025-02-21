The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: TCU
Looking at Players to Watch Wednesday at West Virginia
Princeton HS (OH) three star TE Landen Miree set to visit Cincinnati
No. 10 Cyclones HC Otzelberger, G Jones, C Chatfield, Bearcats HC Miller and G Thomas talk after 81-70 ISU win
WBB: Bearcats lose tough one to West Virginia, 69-50
Bearcats fall to No. 10 Iowa State 81-70, snap three game winning streak.
Looking at Players to Watch Wednesday at West Virginia
Princeton HS (OH) three star TE Landen Miree set to visit Cincinnati
No. 10 Cyclones HC Otzelberger, G Jones, C Chatfield, Bearcats HC Miller and G Thomas talk after 81-70 ISU win