WBB: Hylton and Bearcats grind out 59-56 win at Texas Tech

Per GoBearcats:

The University of Cincinnati women's basketball team pulled out a 59-56 win over Texas Tech on Wednesday night in Lubbock.

The Bearcats (15-10, 7-8 Big 12) fought through a game that featured five ties and 13 lead changes. Trailing by one point entering the fourth quarter, UC used a 7-0 run to take the lead for good, and Tineya Hylton iced the game with a clutch bucket in the final 16 seconds.

The Bearcats remain perfect against the Lady Raiders, improving to 3-0 all-time in the series.

Hylton led the charge with 21 points, notching her ninth 20-point performance of the season. Reagan Jackson added 16 points, sinking a team-high four three-pointers in her home state of Texas. Together, the duo combined for 37 of UC's 59 points.

Fifth year standout Jillian Hayes became UC's all-time leader in blocked shots, matching her career high with four rejections. She also grabbed 11 rebounds and further solidified her place in the record books, now holding program records for games played, free throws made and free throw attempts.

Despite missing starters Ndiba and Mann, the Bearcats got major contributions from their supporting cast. Brianna Byars pulled down a career-high 11 rebounds, while Delaney Snyder chipped in seven points and five boards. Daylee Dunn logged 20 minutes in the win.

Texas Tech jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but A'riel Jackson's and-one play helped UC stay within reach (11-7). TTU knocked down its fourth three-pointer to take a 14-7 lead after one.

The Bearcats responded with a 6-0 run early in the second quarter to tie the game. Back-to-back layups from Snyder gave UC its first lead (21-20), though the Lady Raiders hit a buzzer-beater to take a slim 24-23 advantage into halftime.

Hylton took over in the third quarter, scoring 12 of UC's 20 points, but Texas Tech kept pace with four three-pointers of its own. The Lady Raiders held a 44-43 edge entering the final period.

UC wasted no time reclaiming the lead in the fourth. Consecutive three-pointers from Hylton and Reagan Jackson put the Bearcats back in front, 50-45. Jackson drilled another trey to extend the advantage to seven (53-46) with 5:37 left.

Texas Tech clawed back, hitting seven free throws to make it a two-point game (57-55). But Hylton came through in the clutch, sinking the game-sealing bucket with 16 seconds remaining to close out the 59-56 victory. Cincinnati held Texas Tech without a field goal for the final quarter (0-10 FG).