The Bearcat Tip-Off Talk Podcast: Georgia Tech and Alabama State
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap win at NKU, preview Georgia Tech (Alabama State), highlight the players to watch, pose hypothetical question and more.
J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap win at NKU, preview Georgia Tech (Alabama State), highlight the players to watch, pose hypothetical question and more.
Looking at six Players to Watch vs. Northern Kentucky in Tuesday night's inner-city matchup.
Bearcats lose in a heartbreaker to Seton Hall, 69-68
Trouble on the road, Bearcats lose to Iowa State, 34-17
Looking at six Players to Watch vs. Northern Kentucky in Tuesday night's inner-city matchup.