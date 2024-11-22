Published Nov 22, 2024
The Bearcat Tip-Off Talk Podcast: Georgia Tech and Alabama State
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap win at NKU, preview Georgia Tech (Alabama State), highlight the players to watch, pose hypothetical question and more.

Pod Link

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings