Published Jan 3, 2025
The Bearcat Tip Off Talk Podcast: Arizona
circle avatar
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
Publisher
Twitter
@_JT_Smith

J.T. Smith, Neil Meyer and Alex Meacham recap Kansas State loss, preview Arizona, highlight the players to watch, grading Wes Miller so far this season and more.

Pod Link

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings