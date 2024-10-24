Advertisement

What to Expect From Cincinnati Woman's Basketball in 2024-2025

What to Expect From Cincinnati Woman's Basketball in 2024-2025

What to Expect from Bearcats Woman Basketball in 2024-2025
 • Neil Meyer

 • Neil Meyer
Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Day pt 2

Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Day pt 2

Extended media coverage from Katrina Merriweather, Jillian Hayes, Tineya Hylton, and A'riel Jackson from Kansas City.
 • Neil Meyer

 • Neil Meyer
Video: Satterfield, Pryor, Sorsby and Thompson

Video: Satterfield, Pryor, Sorsby and Thompson

Bearcats HC Satterfield, RB Pryor, QB Sorsby and LB Thompson speak to media ahead of Colorado
 • J.T. Smith

 • J.T. Smith
Jalan Wingfield Discusses his Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati

Jalan Wingfield Discusses his Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati

4 Star PF Jalan Wingfield discusses his unofficial visit to Cincinnati.
Premium content
 • Neil Meyer

Premium content
 • Neil Meyer
Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Days

Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Days

Moments ago, Cincinnati Head Coach Katrina Merriweather, A'riel Jackson, Jillian Hayes, and Tineya Hylton Media Days
 • Neil Meyer

 • Neil Meyer

Published Oct 24, 2024
TFON Podcast: Buffalo Hunting feat. Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
@_JT_Smith

The Cincinnati Bearcats face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at 10:15 pm ET on ESPN. With this being a huge game in the Big 12, J.T. Smith of the TFON Podcast grabbed CU Sports Report's Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan to get some inside information for Bearcat Nation.

Check out the latest pod!

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

Pod Link

