TFON Podcast: Buffalo Hunting feat. Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan

What to Expect From Cincinnati Woman's Basketball in 2024-2025
What to Expect from Bearcats Woman Basketball in 2024-2025
Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Day pt 2
Extended media coverage from Katrina Merriweather, Jillian Hayes, Tineya Hylton, and A'riel Jackson from Kansas City.
Video: Satterfield, Pryor, Sorsby and Thompson
Bearcats HC Satterfield, RB Pryor, QB Sorsby and LB Thompson speak to media ahead of Colorado
Jalan Wingfield Discusses his Unofficial Visit to Cincinnati
4 Star PF Jalan Wingfield discusses his unofficial visit to Cincinnati.
Video: Katrina Merriweather, Jackson, Hayes, Hylton Big 12 Media Days
Moments ago, Cincinnati Head Coach Katrina Merriweather, A'riel Jackson, Jillian Hayes, and Tineya Hylton Media Days
The Cincinnati Bearcats face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday at 10:15 pm ET on ESPN. With this being a huge game in the Big 12, J.T. Smith of the TFON Podcast grabbed CU Sports Report's Nikki Edwards and Troy Finnegan to get some inside information for Bearcat Nation.
