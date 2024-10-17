Advertisement
in other news
Expectations are raised for the Bearcats going into year two in the Big 12
The Bearcats could take a huge leap in the standings in their second season in the Big 12
• Alex Frank
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF
Neil's Defensive game balls from the Bearcats 19-13 victory over UCF
• Neil Meyer
Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF
Neil's offensive game balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF
• Neil Meyer
Winning ugly is better than losing pretty
The Bearcats grinded out a win at Central Florida on Saturday, proving they can win any game any way.
• Alex Frank
in other news
Expectations are raised for the Bearcats going into year two in the Big 12
The Bearcats could take a huge leap in the standings in their second season in the Big 12
• Alex Frank
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF
Neil's Defensive game balls from the Bearcats 19-13 victory over UCF
• Neil Meyer
TFON Podcast: Arizona St. coming to town for HC feat. Hod Rabino
J.T. Smith of TFON was joined by ASU Devils publisher Hod Rabino about the UC/ASU matchup this weekend. The Bearcats will welcome the Sun Devils to Nippert Stadium for homecoming.
Check out the link and YouTube video!
Cincinnati
2025Commitment List
Updated:
athlete
position
stars
- CB
- WR
- OT
- OT
- RB
- CB
- ATH
- CB
- OG
- ATH
Advertisement
Advertisement