Potential Bearcat prospects to participate in Prep U Hoops event

in other news
Bearcats ranked 20th in Preseason AP Poll
Bearcats tabbed in the AP Top 25 Preseason poll for the first time since 2017-18
Expectations are raised for the Bearcats going into year two in the Big 12
The Bearcats could take a huge leap in the standings in their second season in the Big 12
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF
Neil's Defensive game balls from the Bearcats 19-13 victory over UCF
Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF
Neil's offensive game balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF
in other news
Bearcats ranked 20th in Preseason AP Poll
Bearcats tabbed in the AP Top 25 Preseason poll for the first time since 2017-18
Expectations are raised for the Bearcats going into year two in the Big 12
The Bearcats could take a huge leap in the standings in their second season in the Big 12
On October 20th in Columbus, Ohio at Reynoldsburg Summit High School a collection of hoopers class of 2025-2028 will showcase their talents ahead of the 2024-25 season.
Ron Hampston of Prep U Hoops gave TFON the run down on a few players that will be in attendance.
Class of 2026
Willie Foster (Lima Senior)
Alex Smith (Ohio State commit) (Upper Arlington)
Jordie Bowens (Reynoldsburg)
Class of 2027
Shawn Foster (Lima Senior)
Isaiah Mack-Russell (Toledo Central Catholic)
Landon Evans (Pickerington Central)
Jamar Keyes (Aquinas)
Class of 2028
Dylan Ziegler (Lutheran East)
Mekhi Roddy (Reynoldsburg)
Xavier Jones (Westerville South)
Jashawn Coffey (Lebanon)
Drew Rardin (Turpin)