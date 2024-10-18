Potential Bearcat prospects to participate in Prep U Hoops event

On October 20th in Columbus, Ohio at Reynoldsburg Summit High School a collection of hoopers class of 2025-2028 will showcase their talents ahead of the 2024-25 season.





Ron Hampston of Prep U Hoops gave TFON the run down on a few players that will be in attendance.





Class of 2026

Willie Foster (Lima Senior)

Alex Smith (Ohio State commit) (Upper Arlington)

Jordie Bowens (Reynoldsburg)





Class of 2027

Shawn Foster (Lima Senior)

Isaiah Mack-Russell (Toledo Central Catholic)

Landon Evans (Pickerington Central)

Jamar Keyes (Aquinas)





Class of 2028

Dylan Ziegler (Lutheran East)

Mekhi Roddy (Reynoldsburg)

Xavier Jones (Westerville South)

Jashawn Coffey (Lebanon)

Drew Rardin (Turpin)