Bearcats ranked 20th in Preseason AP Poll

Bearcats tabbed in the AP Top 25 Preseason poll for the first time since 2017-18

 • J.T. Smith
The Bearcats PFF grades vs UCF

Cincinnati Bearcats PFF grades vs UCF

 • J.T. Smith
Expectations are raised for the Bearcats going into year two in the Big 12

The Bearcats could take a huge leap in the standings in their second season in the Big 12

 • Alex Frank
Defensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF

Neil's Defensive game balls from the Bearcats 19-13 victory over UCF

 • Neil Meyer
Offensive Game Balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF

Neil's offensive game balls from the Bearcats 19-13 win over UCF

 • Neil Meyer

Bearcats ranked 20th in Preseason AP Poll

Bearcats tabbed in the AP Top 25 Preseason poll for the first time since 2017-18

 • J.T. Smith
The Bearcats PFF grades vs UCF

Cincinnati Bearcats PFF grades vs UCF

 • J.T. Smith
Expectations are raised for the Bearcats going into year two in the Big 12

The Bearcats could take a huge leap in the standings in their second season in the Big 12

 • Alex Frank
Published Oct 18, 2024
Potential Bearcat prospects to participate in Prep U Hoops event
J.T. Smith  •  The Front Office News
@_JT_Smith

On October 20th in Columbus, Ohio at Reynoldsburg Summit High School a collection of hoopers class of 2025-2028 will showcase their talents ahead of the 2024-25 season.


Ron Hampston of Prep U Hoops gave TFON the run down on a few players that will be in attendance.


Class of 2026

Willie Foster (Lima Senior)

Alex Smith (Ohio State commit) (Upper Arlington)

Jordie Bowens (Reynoldsburg)


Class of 2027

Shawn Foster (Lima Senior)

Isaiah Mack-Russell (Toledo Central Catholic)

Landon Evans (Pickerington Central)

Jamar Keyes (Aquinas)


Class of 2028

Dylan Ziegler (Lutheran East)

Mekhi Roddy (Reynoldsburg)

Xavier Jones (Westerville South)

Jashawn Coffey (Lebanon)

Drew Rardin (Turpin)

