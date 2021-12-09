Tengesdahl Commits To UC

Cincinnati has another southwest Ohio product staying close to home.

On Thursday, Wayne (OH) three-star offensive lineman Evan Tengesdahl announced he's committed to the Bearcats for the 2023 class. He's their fourth pledge in the class.

Tengesdahl chose Cincinnati over six other offers, including West Virginia and Pittsburgh. He was recruited primarily by assistant coach Ron Crook.

Tengesdahl, who's mother is a Cincinnati alumni, camped with the Bearcats in June, where he earned the scholarship offer.

"They have a very nice setup with everything," he previously told BearcatReport.com. "I like where the school is, the stadium and everything. I haven’t seen everything, but I will soon. So far, what I’ve seen looks great and I like Coach (Ron) Crook.”

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Tengesdahl's decision.