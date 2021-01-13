BearcatReport - TCU has Georgia DB Mumu Bin-Wahad's attention

One school that has been steady with the 5-foot-11, 180 pound cornerback out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson is TCU . The Horned Frogs offered the three-star late in November and three coaches on the staff in Fort Worth has been recruiting him since.

Mumu Bin-Wahad has re-opened his recruitment after backing off his pledge to Cincinnati . His lead recruiter was Marcus Freeman , and now that Freeman has left for Notre Dame , Bin-Wahad has taken a step back to re-examine his options.

IN HIS OWN WORDS: "Coach Freeman left for Notre Dame, he was my lead recruiter, so that effected my commitment and my decision with Cincinnati," said Bin-Wahad.

" I just want to evaluate all my options and figure out what schools fit me the best now. One school that is recruiting me hard is TCU.

"I was in DFW for a 7-on-7 tournament this weekend and I got to visit. I really only got to see the city and drive around the campus, but I really like the campus and the layout there. I like how the campus is more relaxed and it kind of has a home feel to it.

"I have been talking to coach Modkins, coach McGuire and coach Patterson, and they are recruiting me pretty hard. I have the best relationship with coach McGuire, he is my main contact. They all tell me about how I can go to the league from TCU and things like that.

"What stands out about coach Patterson is that he is a visionary that sees where he wants his program to be. He knows the type of players he needs to do that too.

"TCU was one of my favorite schools growing up, but everyone is even right now in my recruitment right now.

"I'm just feeling things out right now and I don't plan to commit anytime soon."