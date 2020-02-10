After flirting with Michigan State over the past few days, it appears that coach Luke Fickell will be staying put at Cincinnati. The news was first reported Monday morning by Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel.

On Tuesday, coach Mark Dantonio announced his retirement from the Spartans. It was odd timing, given that National Signing Day, the beginning of the spring signing period, was the following day. Reports, as well as information from other sources, however, indicate that there could be NCAA violations in the program, aside from those stemming from former team physician Larry Nassar.

Immediately, Fickell became known as the top candidate to replace Dantonio. This intensified as Colorado coach Mel Tucker withdrew his name from consideration and San Francisco 49ers assistant coach Robert Saleh declining to interview.

Michigan State athletics director Bill Beekman was confirmed in Cincinnati Saturday night by WLWT's Brandon Saho. Beekman officially interviewed Fickell for the vacant head coaching position on Sunday.

Sources at Michigan State, including SpartanMagazine's Jim Comparoni, reported that an agreement with Fickell to accept the position was in place Sunday night. Early reports were in the neighborhood of five years and $25 million.

But on Monday morning, Fickell had reportedly declined the offer.