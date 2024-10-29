Sorsby selected to Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024

Per GoBearcats:

Redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby was named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024 on Tuesday.

Sorsby, who was named to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award last week, is now officially an award candidate after being named to the 35-player QB class.

In his first season with the Bearcats, Sorsby has completed 172-of-262 passes for 2,108 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He ranks third in the Big 12 in passing yards, third in completion percentage (65.6%), and fourth in passing efficiency (149.1). With Sorsby at the helm, Cincinnati’s offense is putting up 438.9 yards per game, which ranks third in the Big 12.

He is one of three FBS players with 2000+ passing yards, 15+ passing touchdowns and 5+ rushing TDs this season, along with Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel and Washington State’s John Mateer.

The next step in the process will be to select the award’s 16 semifinalists from the 35 quarterbacks. The semifinalists will be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as bonus ballots awarded from the first round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote.

For the fifth straight year, the Fan Vote will take place on the award’s three social media platforms—Facebook, Instagram and Twitter —and the top five vote getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award (@daveyobrien) post highlighting their quarterback. First-round voting will close Friday, Nov. 8 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The semifinalists will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, Nov. 26, while the winner will be announced live on Thursday, Dec. 12, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.