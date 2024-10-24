Sorsby added to Manning Award Midseason Watch List

Per GoBearcats:

Cincinnati football redshirt sophomore quarterback Brendan Sorsby was added to the midseason watch list for the Manning Award on Thursday.

Sorsby was previously added to the midseason watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award on Tuesday.

The Manning Award was created by the Allstate Sugar Bowl in honor of the college football accomplishments of Archie, Peyton and Eli Manning. It is the only quarterback award that includes the candidates’ bowl performances in its balloting.

Sorsby was one of 14 FBS quarterbacks added to the midseason watch list, and the only Big 12 QB to be added. Twenty-nine quarterbacks were picked to the initial list before the season started, and these additions were made based off their outstanding play during the first half of the season.

In his first season with the Bearcats, Sorsby has helped lead Cincinnati to a 5-2 record and a 3-1 mark in Big 12 play. The Denton, Texas native has completed 156-of-232 passes (67.2%) for 1,928 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has also contributed in the running game, rushing for a team-best six TDs.

Sorsby ranks among the national leaders in several categories including passing yards (1,928, 14th), completions per game (22.3, 18th), completion percentage (67.2%, 19th), and total offense (289.1, 21st)

He is a two-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week and has turned in some of the top performances by a Big 12 quarterback this season. His 478 total yards of offense against Texas Tech are the most by a Big 12 QB and his 95.8 QBR vs. Houston is the fourth-highest rated game by a league signal caller this year.