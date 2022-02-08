Skillings Rises In New Rivals150

Skillings, who signed his letter of intent with Cincinnati last fall, is now No. 93 in the Rivals150. He was previously ranked No. 106. Overall, the Bearcats' class is ranked No. 32 nationally.

See Skillings in action above from Philly Live Tournament last summer. Skillings is No. 2 in black/yellow sleeves.

Rivals.com national analyst Rob Cassidy said Skillings' stock has been rising for a few months, he's just now getting validated for it.

"We've liked him since probably the July period at Philly Live," Cassidy said. "He's just gonna get better. He has the frame and great length. Skillings has really developed his jump shooting. He's just become a complete offensive player. Now, he's starting to really develop. He’ll knock down open threes. He was just a one-trick pony for a while and that worked, as he would just get to the basket every time. Now, he's just become a more well-rounded player and this is the result."

Cincinnati's other two members of the 2022 class also moved in the rankings update, though not in a positive direction. Pace Academy (Ga.) forward Josh Reed fell from No. 122 to No. 132.

"It was really just a matter of guys moving up around him," Cassidy said. "He's still a solid player."

Hamilton (OH) three-star center Sage Tolentino dropped out of the Rivals150. He was previously No. 144.