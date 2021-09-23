Skillings Commits To Bearcats

Cincinnati has its first big splash addition of the Wes Miller era. And it's come in the form of a big four-star recruit.

On Thursday afternoon, Philadelphia Roman Catholic (Pa.) four-star guard Daniel Skillings announced via social media that he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose Cincinnati over NC State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech and Miami.

Skillings, No. 106 in the 2022 Rivals150, officially visited the Bearcats on Sept. 3.

"I like to get out and transition and just be a dog on defense," Skillings previously told Rivals.com. "I like playing defense to turn the game around.”

