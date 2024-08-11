No simple feat after turning in a strong high school season at Calvary Christian where he pumped in 18.1 points a game, especially with the competition upgrade in the Under Armour Association.

Shon Abaev had one goal coming into the summer circuit season: Take his production up a notch.

“I was focused on my game,” said Abaev, who checks in at No. 46 overall in the Rivals150. “Just everything about my game. I wanted to get better in every way.”

By the summer’s end, Abaev had become one of the UAA’s most efficient scoring threats, draining 1.08 points per possession and averaging 20.6 points a game.

At 6-foot-7, Abaev’s ability to score efficiently at all three levels is his greatest asset, his size and versatility as a ball handler and playmaker make him a rough out for opposing players on nearly every possession.

“I feel like I do a lot of things well,” Abaev said. “I just feel like you’re more of a threat that way. I just try and do whatever it takes to get the win. For me, a lot of times that’s scoring points, but I try and impact the game in a lot of different ways.”

The production and the mentality have, naturally, made Abaev a hot commodity on the recruiting trail, and this week he announced dates to kickoff his official visits.

First, he’ll visit Dayton (Aug. 23) then he’ll head to Syracuse (Aug. 30), USC (Sept. 13), Auburn (Sept. 20), Cincinnati (Oct. 2) and Maryland (Oct. 8).

“I’m excited to start my visits and see what all of the schools are like,” Abaev said. “I think the biggest factor for me will be the connection with the head coach. I want to feel like it’s more than just basketball with me and him. I know how important it is to have that bond with the head coach, so that’s something that I really need to be comfortable.”

And, yes, he’s willing to wait for that comfort level.

“I’m taking my time with everything,” Abaev said. “I don’t have to have a decision by the early period or even when my season starts. It’s a big decision, so I really want to take my time. I know that when I’m ready to announce that I’ll be making the right decision.”