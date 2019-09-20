News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-20 09:46:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Shipman Still Eyeing Bearcats, Others

Jason Stamm • BearcatReport
Editor

The offers, the options are there for St. Peters Prep (NJ) three-star wide receiver Byron Shipman. But he’s not rushing anything. Shipman has also not named any favorites or trimmed his list. And ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}