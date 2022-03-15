Season Wrap: Wes Miller

Wes Miller's first season at the helm of Cincinnati had its highs. The Bearcats got off to a 5-0 start and defeated Illinois, a top-15-ranked team, on a neutral court in Kansas City.

But Cincinnati arguably had more struggles than successes this season. It culminated with a five-game losing streak to end the season, part of a stretch in which the Bearcats dropped eight of the final 10 games of the regular season.

Still, there's plenty for Miller to build on for year two. There will be some changes, as Abdul Ado, Hayden Koval and Sam Martin have all exhausted their eligibility. David DeJulius' status is also up in the air. He has one more season left, due to the extra one afforded by the NCAA amid COVID-19. And Cincinnati has an impressive recruiting class coming in, headlinred by four-star guard Daniel Skillings.

Miller isn't sure what other changes could happen between now and the start of the fall. But he debriefed members of the media Tuesday on a few statuses of the program.