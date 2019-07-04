Cincinnati got its independence day fireworks going a little early on Thursday.

This afternoon, the Bearcats added another commitment to the 2020 class, from Norton (OH) three-star athlete Tyler Scott. He becomes their 13th commitment for the class.

Scott chose Cincinnati over an impressive offer list, that included Nebraska, Michigan State, Syracuse, Iowa State and Indiana.

Scott officially visited the Bearcats June 14 and Indiana the following weekend.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Scott's decision and what it means for Cincinnati