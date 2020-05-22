For now, Warwick (Pa.) athlete Caleb Schmitz remains unranked. That won't stay that way for long. And when he does receive that ranking, it'll be as a commitment for Cincinnati.

Schmitz announced his pledge to the Bearcats Friday afternoon, adding to what has already been an impressive recruiting class. He chose the Bearcats over a growing list of offers that's topped two dozen and included the likes of Temple, Western Michigan, Army and the majority of Ivy League schools.

Schmitz has played at multiple positions on the field, including wide receiver, quarterback, and defensive end, but will likely play at linebacker for Cincinnati. And that will likely be outside linebacker.

Though other members of the coaching staff pitched in, coach Luke Fickell was the primary recruiter for Schmitz. He has yet to personally visit the Bearcats.

