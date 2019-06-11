Cincinnati has its first get for the 2020 class. On Tuesday, Wasatch Academy (UT) three-star guard Mike Saunders announced his commitment to the Bearcats.

Saunders officially visited Cincinnati last week. He chose the Bearcats over an offer list that included Nevada, DePaul and Miami (OH) .

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Saunders and what his commitment means to the Bearcats.