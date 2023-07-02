Cincinnati landed its white whale on Sunday.

St. Joseph's (Pa.) three-star quarterback Samaj Jones announced via social media that he plans to attend and play football for the Bearcats. He chose UC out of a top four that also included Oklahoma, Penn State and West Virginia.

Jones officially visited Cincinnati June 9. Shortly after, he announced he would not conduct any interviews until he made his commitment known. Jones previously told Rivals.com, however, what would factor most into his decision.

“It really means something to me because if I plan on spending three or four years somewhere it’s going to be where I’m comfortable,” Jones said.

"Who really finds me important? Who wants me and what I mean to them.”

Jones was recruited to the Bearcats primarily by assistant coach Pete Thomas.

The addition of Jones gives Cincinnati 16 members to its 2024 recruiting class. Jones is the highest-ranked of the class and has been the player many current committed players have mentioned as the highest priority.

