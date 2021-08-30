Salley To See UC Soon, Cutdown To Follow?
Sure, there’s technically no hurry for Miamisburg (OH) 2023 three-star tackle AJ Salley to make a decision on where he’ll attend and play college football. But he also realizes an early decision c...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news