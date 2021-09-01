Salley First On Board With UC In 2023

Just last week, Miamisburg (OH) three-star offensive lineman AJ Salley told BearcatReport.com that he wanted to be "different." He didn't feel like he needed to wait long to figure out where he'd attend and play his college football.

It turns out, he wasn't joking.

On Wednesday morning, Salley announced his commitment to Cincinnati. He's the Bearcats' first pledge in the 2023 recruiting class.

Salley visited Clifton to check out the campus and football program three times this summer, including in late July. He'll unofficially visit again Saturday for Cincinnati's season-opener against Miami (OH) with his teammates, running back Christian Davis and tight end Jackson McGohan. They were all three on each of the previous visits with Salley.

"Every time, they bring something different to the table," Salley previously told BearcatReport.com. "They’re not just showing the football portion, it’s where we’re staying, the school buildings. It feels like they’re creating a plan for us to see us succeed."

Salley was recruited primarily by assistant coach Ron Crook.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Salley and what his commitment means.