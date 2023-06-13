This weekend, members of Cincinnati's coaching and support staff alluded to multiple commitments in cryptic social media posts. One of those was announced publicly on Tuesday.

Kell (Ga.) three-star safety Marqavious Saboor announced early Tuesday afternoon that he's committed to the Bearcats. He chose them out of more than 20 scholarship offers, including Arkansas, Florida, Kentucky, Ole Miss and West Virginia.

Saboor officially visited Cincinnati this past weekend. That marked his only official visit to date.

Saboor was recruited primarily by defensive coordinator Bryan Brown.

Check back with BearcatReport.com for more on Saboor's decision and what it means for the Bearcats.