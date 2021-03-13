Rivals250 DL Joe Strickland announces top 10 schools
One of Penn State's top overall prospects in the Class of 2022, defensive lineman Joe Strickland, announced his top 10 schools Saturday.Although he hasn't been able to see many of the schools he in...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news