Rivals250 DB Amare Snowden commits to Cincinnati

With the commitment of Amare Snowden , Cincinnati has added another big time player to an already loaded 2023 class. The Rivals250 standout from Roseville, Michigan released a top six of Kentucky, Penn State, Cincinnati, Wisconsin, Iowa and Howard prior to announcing his decision moments ago. Snowden is commitment No. 19 for the Bearcats who's class was already ranked No. 3 in the nation before landing Snowden.

When discussing his top six Snowden kept his response brief and to the point when asked about why Cincinnati made his top group.

"I don't even need to say too much about them," Snowden said. "Sauce."

Snowden will look to replicate the success of fellow Michigan native and former Bearcat Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner. Snowden is proud Detroit resident and playing at a school with Detroit connections was something that always seemed to be of importance to him. He becomes the third Detroit area commitment for the Bearcats in the 2023 class joining QB Brady Drogosh and TE Khamari Anderson.

The Cincinnati Baseball team will also make out well as Snowden is standout on the diamond and plans on playing both sports in college. Stay tuned for more on Snowden's commitment to Cincinnati.