Rivals' Take: Chris Scott To UC
On Monday morning, Pickerington North (OH) ended his recruitment when he announced his commitment to play at Cincinnati. The No. 7 player in the state of Ohio, Scott gives the Bearcats a big boost ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news