Rivals Rankings Week: Ten biggest movers in the Rivals250

The latest update of the 2024 Rivals250 is out and there are plenty of changes. Here is a look at the 10 biggest movers in the newest Rivals250.



Moved up: 182 spots Franklin is a massive defensive end with a lot of similarities to fellow Mississippi native and former five-star Jeffery Simmons. He is a huge prospect with surprising agility and can just throw offensive linemen around. Franklin has no problem holding up at the point of attack and is an asset against the run, even if the play is going away from him. Against the pass, Franklin can overpower the blockers assigned to him or use his quickness and hand techniques to disengage and get into the backfield. Franklin's recruitment figures to have a strong SEC flavor to it, with Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M and both Mississippi programs in the mix.

*****

Moved up: 161 spots Davis-Swain looks to be one of the better defensive line prospects in the 2024 class. The early Notre Dame commit has a skill set that should allow him to play on the edge of the defense or bump inside to defensive tackle, depending on how he develops physically. Davis-Swain is plenty strong and does a great job using his hands to disengage from offensive linemen. Watching him work against bigger offensive linemen, you can really get a sense of how technically advanced Davis-Swain is at this stage.

*****

Moved up: 143 spots There aren't many defensive ends in the 2024 class that are as long and athletic as Stewart. He has an incredibly high ceiling and can do more than just rush the passer off the edge. Stewart shows a lot of toughness when the offense tries to run at him. He can use his length to shed blockers and he does a good job of chasing down ball carriers. It's obviously still early in Stewart's recruitment but he has already made the rounds to Alabama, South Carolina, Ohio State and many others.

*****

Moved up: 137 spots Marsh is a big, powerful receiver with impressive straight line speed and reliable hands. The Michigan native has no problem breaking press coverage and gives quarterbacks a big target. Marsh has a high success rate when running cross routes and he is particularly hard to guard in jump ball situations. Cincinnati, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and Jackson State are in good position with Marsh right now but that list is likely to evolve as the process moves forward.

*****

Moved up: 135 spots Few players had a better offseason than Matthews. The Georgia native is a unique athlete that could legitimately star on either side of the ball at a high-end Power Five program. Matthews has great hands and it's easy to see his basketball background when you watch him run routes. He has a few subtle movements when he's in the open field that throw defensive backs off balance and it makes it easy for quarterbacks to find him for big gains. Defensively, Matthews covers a lot of ground in the secondary and has good instincts, which help him make a lot of plays on the ball. Expect Oklahoma, Georgia, Ohio State, Auburn, Notre Dame and Clemson to play big roles in his recruitment.

*****

Moved up: 133 spots Williams is an impressive athlete at outside linebacker but he's also plenty physical to be really effective in the box. The USC commit covers like a safety in the open field and uses his length to make it hard for quarterbacks to fit the ball into their running back or tight end. Williams does a good job of disrupting the timing between his man and the quarterback too. There is a lot of room for Williams to fill out his frame as he physically matures but his speed, range and size at this point in his development are just a few aspects of his game that stand out.

*****

Moved up: 115 spots Colleges are really excited about Ross's potential as a pass rusher and rightfully so. At 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds, Ross is an exceptional athlete for his size and his motor as a pass rusher is clearly evident. He also sees time as a receiver and routinely makes game-changing plays. Ross is still a bit raw technically as a defensive end but his explosiveness, quickness and potential are among the best in the nation. Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan and many other schools are in the mix for Ross.

*****

Moved up: 106 spots Nwaneri has an elite size and athleticism combination and he has been very impressive this spring. His quickness at the snap helps him get into the backfield with ease and he has the strength to not break stride even if an offensive linemen is able to get a hand on him. Nwaneri is big enough to possibly bump inside to defensive tackle, depending on how he physically matures. There are still some technical wrinkles Nwaneri needs to iron out but he has the potential to be one of the top defensive linemen in this class. Oregon, Miami, Alabama and Texas A&M are just a few programs that Nwaneri is looking at closely.

*****

Moved up: 104 spots Physicality and range are the two things that really stand out when watching Williams on tape. He's played mostly safety so far but he will play closer to the line of scrimmage as an outside linebacker at the next level. Williams is a big hitter in the back-end of the defense and has a nose for the ball. He does a great job flowing to the ball carrier and shooting running lanes. Williams also appears to be a solid tackler and gets his man on the ground. Texas, Texas Tech, Baylor and South Carolina are just a few of the teams pursuing Williams.

*****