Cincinnati produced the top corner combo in college football last year and one of the best defenses overall in the last few years. That has the attention of Rolesville (Mich.) Rivals 250 cornerback Amare Snowden would love to follow in the footsteps of the Bearcats' dynamic duo. Bearcat Report caught up with Snowden at the Rivals Camp in Indianapolis to get his take on where things stand with the Bearcats.