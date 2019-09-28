HUNTINGTON, W.Va. -- Sophomore quarterback Desmond Ridder threw a season-high four touchdown passes and Cincinnati rolled to a 52-14 victory over Marshall on Saturday.

The Bearcats (3-1) were dominant throughout their final nonconference tuneup before the start of American Athletic Conference play.

Marshall (2-2) was limited to 256 yards of offense, with half of that coming in the fourth quarter.

Ridder had TD tosses of 13 yards to wide receiver Rashad Medaris and 17 yards to receiver Alec Pierce in the first quarter, and 13 yards to tight end Josiah Deguara in the second quarter.

Just before halftime, Ridder fumbled when he was hit by Marshall linebacker Tavante Beckett while attempting a pass. Deguara picked up the loose ball at the Marshall 2 and ran it in for a 28-0 halftime lead.

Ridder, a sophomore, added a 4-yard TD pass to tight end Bruno Labelle in the third quarter. Ridder completed 18 of 22 passes for 221 yards before being replaced by freshman Ben Bryant midway through the third.

Cincinnati led 45-0 entering the fourth quarter.