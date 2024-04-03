For weeks last fall, coach Wes Miller publicly pleaded with the NCAA. Two of his players were initially declared ineligible to play last fall.

Because they were both two-time transfers, Jamille Reynolds and Aziz Bandaogo could only watch from the bench, in street clothes. Finally, on Nov. 20, Bandaogo was cleared to play. Reynolds was cleared on Dec. 15.

Now, Reynolds is looking for his fourth home. On Wednesday, he entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. He'll have one final season of eligibility remaining.

Reynolds also played one season at Temple (2022-23) and two at UCF (2020-22). In 28 games this season for the Bearcats, he averaged 5.5 points and 4 rebounds per game. But he averaged just 14.3 minutes in those games and made just one start.

Reynolds was a three-star recruit and No. 38 center by Rivals.com out of Lakewood (Fla.) in the 2020 class