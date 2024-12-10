Reports: Satterfield has parted ways with CB/ST coach Kerry Coombs

Today, reports are that Scott Satterfield parted ways with cornerbacks/special teams coach Kerry Coombs. It was first reported by John Brice of Football Scoop.

Coombs has been with the Bearcats the past three seasons (one with Luke Fickell and two with Scott Satterfield), the last two he's been the cornerbacks/special teams coach and both groups have struggled, late this season the Bearcats special teams took a turn for the worse with a lot of muffed punts and bad coverage.

Two cornerbacks have hit the portal already: Jordan Young and Kalen Carroll. Also their top cornerback recruit Jahmari Deloatch flipped to Virginia Tech on signing day.