REPORTS: Coombs Headed Back To UC

If reports are true, Cincinnati is poised to land a big piece to its coaching staff. And one who is quite familiar with the program.

As first reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Bearcats are set to hire Coombs as cornerbacks coach and special teams coordinator. He was at at Ohio State from 2012-17, first as cornerbacks coach, then assistant defensive coordinator. Every cornerback he had during that time span reached the NFL.

Coombs spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Tennessee Titans as cornerbacks coach, then returned to the Buckeyes as defensive coordinator.

Prior to his first run with Ohio State, Coombs was on former coach Brian Kelly's staff as defensive backs coach, associate head coach, then special teams coordinator under Butch Jones. Coombs spent the previous 16 seasons as head coach at Colerain High School, just north of Cincinnati. His run of 10 state playoff appearances culminated in 2004 with a 15-0 record and Division I state championship.

The addition of Coombs would fill two previous departures. Previous special teams coordinator Brian Mason left for the same position at Notre Dame, while cornerbacks coach Perry Eliano will be the safeties coach at Ohio State.