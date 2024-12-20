Reports: Cincinnati set to hire Samford Adam Braithwaite to Defensive Staff

Scott Satterfield makes his first offseason coaching hire as he is set to hire Samford defensive coordinator/safeties coach Adam Braithwaite per 247's Matt Zenitz and Chad Brendel.

This comes a week after Cincinnati announced they have relieved Nate Fuqua of his duties, after spending two seasons in Cincinnati working with the outside linebackers and stars position groups.

Braithwaite comes to Cincinnati after spending just one season in Birmingham with the Bulldogs. However, he also spent a brief stint down with Tennessee Tech (2021-2023) where he led the Golden Eagles defense after being named defensive coordinator/Safeties coach for two seasons.

The highly coveted defensive minded Braithwaite also spent time in Charlotte (2018-2021) where he worked with the teams' linebackers and special teams' groups.

Now, for Satterfield, they appeared to have filled the void of one defensive coaching opening, meanwhile they are still searching for someone to fill the opening of Kerry Coombs.





