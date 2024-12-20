Reports: Cincinnati set to hire LSU Eddie Hicks as CB's coach

Moments ago, it was reported by CBS/247's Matt Zenitz that Cincinnati is set to hire LSU Defensive analyst Eddie Hicks as the team's new defensive backs coach.

Hicks has spent the last two seasons in Baton Rouge, where he joined the Tigers as senior defensive analyst prior to the 2023 season.

Cincinnati now completes their coaching staff after reports surfaced earlier that Scott Satterfield hired Samford's Adam Braithwaite to be the team's new safeties coach. Hicks, comes to Cincinnati with 12 years of coaching experience after starting his career at Alcorn State in 2012, before going on to LSU nearly 10 years later.

Prior to LSU, Hicks spent time in Charlotte with Braithwaite as the teams' cornerbacks coach, where he spent three seasons with the 49ers. He was a member of the 49ers coaching staff that lead the 49ers to their most wins in program history (7), along with their first ever bowl appearance in 2019, when the 49ers went on to the Bahamas Bowl.

Now for Hicks, he returns to a place that gave him one of his first coaching opportunities as he was on Tommy Tuberville's staff as a graduate assistant. Hicks is set to replace Kerry Coombs, who was let go in recent weeks after spending the last three years with the program.

Worth noting that Hicks has prior stops at Murray State (2015), Austin Peay (2016-2017), Southern Miss (2018), Charlotte (2019-2022), LSU (2023-2024).





