Reports: Cincinnati Fires Co-DC/ STARs coach Nate Fuqua

Scott Satterfield makes another change on the defensive side of the ball, just days after new surfaced that cornerbacks/special teams coach Kerry Coombs would not return to Cincinnati.

It was reported by 247 sports Chad Brendel, that Cincinnati has parted ways with Co-Defensive Coordinator and stars coach Nate Fuqua.

Fuqua came to Cincinnati in 2022 with Scott Satterfield, where he coached the Bearcats outside linebackers in 2023, before making the transition to the stars position group prior to the 2024 season after Satterfield hired defensive coordinator Tyson Veidt.

Fuqua came to Cincinnati following a six-year stint down in Atlanta working with Georgia State where he was the team's defensive coordinator and outside linebackers coach. However, Fuqua then made the transition to Cincinnati shortly after the University announced Scott Satterfield would be their next head coach following the departure of Luke Fickell.

Fuqua spearheaded the stars group that was led by true freshman JiQuan Sanks and redshirt sophomore Antwan Peek Jr, alongside Marquavious Saboor, Mekhi Miller and others.

Sanks and Peek lead the Bearcats secondary at that position as Sanks was named a finalist for defensive freshman of the year, while Peek led the Big 12 in forced fumbles with four.

Satterfield and the Bearcats are quickly looking to fill the void of now two position coaches on the defensive side of the ball heading into the 2025 season.