First reported by the Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the school is nearing a deal to hire Cincinnati’s Mike Bohn to run the athletic department.

Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel confirmed that Bohn is the leading candidate at the school and an announcement of his hire could be made in the coming days. The hire, should it come to fruition, comes following the departure of Lynn Swann, who resigned as USC’s AD on Sept. 9.

Bohn, 58, has been the athletic director at Cincinnati since 2014. Cincinnati has made multi-million dollar renovations to both Nippert Stadium and Fifth Third Arena in his time with the school. He also was the athletic director who hired football coach Luke Fickell to replace Tommy Tuberville. Cincinnati is currently ranked No. 17 in the country.

He has also briefly spent time in the Pac-12. Bohn was the athletic director at Colorado from 2005-13 and was in charge when the school moved from the Big 12 to the Pac-12 in 2011. He came to Colorado from San Diego State, where he was the AD for two years.

Bohn resigned at Colorado after he was told the school wanted to make a change. When announcing his resignation, Bohn provided the media a list of the things he had done while at the school including renovations at Folsom Field and the creation of a Colorado Hall of Fame.

Colorado struggled in football while Bohn was in charge, however. He hired Dan Hawkins to replace Gary Barnett in 2005. Hawkins won fewer than four games a season in his five years with the program. His replacement, Jon Embree, was the team’s coach for two seasons before Bohn hired Mike MacIntyre as Embree’s replacement. MacIntyre was fired after the 2018 season and replaced by current Colorado coach Mel Tucker.