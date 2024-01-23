It appears Cincinnati has its next defensive coordinator.

Sources have confirmed that the Bearcats intend to hire Iowa State linebackers coach Tyson Veidt as its defensive coordinator. The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz.

Veidt replaces Bryan Brown, who spent the 2023 season as Cincinnati defensive coordinator. Brown left for the same position last week, at Ole Miss.

Veidt, who's from Logan, Ohio, has been associate head coach and linebackers coach for the Cyclones since 2016. He followed coach Matt Campbell to Iowa State after two seasons on Campbell's staff at Toledo.

This season, Iowa State led the Big 12 Conference in total defense and had a conference-best 5.2 yards per play allowed. By contrast, the Bearcats allowed 6.7 yards, last in the Big 12.

Prior to Toledo, Veidt was the head coach at Bluffton High School (OH) for six seasons.